Abuse of state resources slated

Johannesburg - At least 80 crime-prevention wardens stationed at Moroka police station in Soweto are up in arms over the alleged use of a state vehicle by the girlfriend of one of the Department of Community Safety’s top officials at the station. A group of newly-recruited crime-prevention wardens told The Star that the said official allowed his girlfriend, who is also a newly-recruited warden, to do as she pleased with the BMW vehicle while official duties were put on the back burner.

The wardens who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they feared losing their jobs, which is why they had not been able to report the matter to provincial leaders. “We write this email because we have no choice and no one to turn to for help. We have tried to report this to our superiors, but we failed because they chose to ignore it. The provincial inspector by the name of Lesego Sebudi is having an affair with a female warden by the name of Karabo. It’s so difficult to work because the warden does as she pleases with her friends and the PI does not say anything.” It is alleged this girlfriend of the official also disrespects her colleagues, refuses to do her job and enjoys preferential treatment from her alleged boyfriend.

“This warden disrespects other wardens because her boyfriend never reprimands her. She is the only girl who got the BMW, and only she is allowed to drive it and take it home; she also uses the car for her personal use while other wardens use taxis or walk home,” the group said in an email to The Star. Another concerned source told The Star that the provincial inspector threatened them with their jobs as he is highly connected in the force, having previously worked as a JMPD officer. “The Provincial Inspector (Mr Sebudi) always threatens the wardens, saying how he’ll get them fired even if they take the matter to the head office. He always tells them that he and the deputy director are very good friends. The Moroka wardens are scared to complain to the head office for fear of losing their jobs,” the source said.

“The wardens, all 85 of them, are fed up with Karabo, the side chick. Whenever they ask for her to give them a lift home, Karabo refuses, saying, ‘This is my BMW, and I don’t want anyone here’.” Another warden, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said all of their problems began when the second cohort of recruits brought the alleged side chick to the station. “His girlfriend can disappear from work with her friends, and she won’t be questioned about it. The other day, we were all tasked with going to Protea Court; some went to do visibility, and others to certify. Karabo went shopping with her friends the whole day while other wardens were deployed to their posts,” the concerned officer said.

The alleged top official refused to comment on the allegations levelled against him, saying he would take up the issue with his superiors. “The reason I called was to ascertain if I was speaking to a real person. I will not be commenting on what is being said about me, but will let my superiors handle the matter,” he said. In a WhatsApp voice note heard by The Star, a voice purported to be his is heard confirming that Karabo is his girlfriend and not a side chick, as everyone suggests.

“Me and Karabo have known each other for years. She is not my side chick but my girlfriend, whom I have known for years. I will fight tooth and nail to ensure that Karabo is fine,” Sebudi is heard saying. In another voice note, the official seems to threaten those trying to sabotage him, saying that in time they will need his help and he will ensure that he closes all the doors to them. Attempts to get comment from the province or the premier and the Department of Community Safety were unsuccessful.