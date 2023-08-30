Ace Magashule launches leftist party and berates current ANC leaders

Johannesburg - After months of speculation over the direction of his political career, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has launched his new political party under the name of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Magashule, who has been in the political wilderness since last year following his expulsion from the ANC, accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of moving away from the values and principles of the ANC.

Magashule was speaking during the launch of the party held at Sakhumzi Restaurant in Orlando West, Soweto, on Wednesday. He said the party, which was leftist-leaning, would strive to fight for the rights of the poor and many disadvantaged members of the community who were struggling to make ends meet due to an uncaring ANC government led by Ramaphosa and his band of current leaders. He said the ANC continued to betray and abuse its mandate, adding that state entities such as SAA and the Post Office had been sold for a song by Ramaphosa's administration.

"SAA has been sold for a song, and the judiciary has been captured. The recommendations of the Zondo Commission are gathering dust, yet eight women raped by zama-zamas are waiting for justice while a select number of politicians who have never worked a day in their lives have become instant millionaires," he said. Magashule said the newly established party, which had been endorsed by former ANC leaders following widespread consultations, would champion the rights of the poor and those being cheated and neglected by the ANC's elites, who had betrayed the Struggle for freedom waged by the likes of Oliver Tambo and Chief Albert Luthuli. "The cost of living is skyrocketing. There is hunger and famine in our communities, and our people are hungry, and banks are repossessing their homes and cars. After 30 years, everything is collapsing – even our towns are collapsing under the rule of the current government," he said.

As such, the former premier of the Free State urged those who wanted to see the country return to its former glory to join him as he embarked on a new journey. "Here today we are allowing a new shift towards freedom. Come along and join us, and all those who are wary must come and be part of this new shift," he said. Many had expected Magashule to join the EFF, who two months ago confirmed that they were courting him.