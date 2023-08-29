Ace Magashule set to announce political future in Soweto on Wednesday

Johannesburg - After months of speculation over his political future, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will announce his next move on Wednesday at a media briefing in Soweto. It was revealed in June that the former Free State Premier was set to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after its leader, Julius Malema, admitted that the Red Berets were courting him.

However, it would seem that the talks failed to yield the desired results, as the big announcement scheduled for the the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations on July 29, 2023,did not materialise . Magashule in a social media post on Monday evening said he would make an announcement on Wednesday. He was mum about the exact details, only saying he would not be abandoning politics. "I am in politics; I won’t leave politics," said Magashule.

There has been much speculation around the former ANC secretary general’s future since he left the ruling party Magashule was initially asked to step aside from his position in the ANC because of alleged corruption relating to an asbestos tender in the Free State. His suspension from the ruling party left him in a political wilderness and made it impossible for him to contest any top position in the ANC at the party’s national conference last December.

Magashule was expelled in June this year after being given seven days by the ANC to make representations as to why he should not be booted out, but he failed to make the representations necessary to save him. The charges were in relation to his refusal to step-aside after he was charged over the asbestos case. He then responded with a retaliatory suspension of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa from his duties, which further alienated him from his party.