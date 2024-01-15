ACM is the only organisation that will rescue SA, says Motsoeneng

African Content Movement (ACM) president Hlaudi Motsoeneng told scores of his supporters that voting for his party was voting for solutions. Motsoeneng said current leaders were the reason South Africans were living in a constant state of chaos.

“How do you expect a problem to solve a problem? If you elect me, you elect a person who deals with solutions. “I know how to make things work and happen. For your lives to change for the better, vote ACM,” he added. Motsoeneng said this over the weekend while addressing ACM members in Clarens in the eastern Free State.

Speaking with The Star on Sunday, he said his focus was solely on the Free State as he believed that he stood a good chance of winning and eventually taking over the province from the governing party ANC. Motsoeneng said he has built a formidable foundation in his home town of Maluti-a-Phofung. The ACM leader’s party currently has two seats in the local council.

“We are going to take over Free State this election. I am not concentrating on other parties and I am not talking with anyone about co-governing,” Motsoeneng added. He continued to say that it would be very easy for his party to get into Parliament in the sixth sitting of the administrative assembly. When asked if he was not worried about the newly formed African Congress for Transformation (ACT) led by former premier of the Free State and secretary-general of the ANC Ace Magashule, Motsoeneng said he was not concerned by his party, adding that Magashule would be eating his dust.

Motsoeneng said he was the only politician who could transform the country and return it to what it used to be. The party’s national organiser, Sello Shabangu, said the weekend’s mini rally proved that people were hungry for change. Shabangu said that as the party they were overwhelmed with the support they received in Clarens.

“Remember that Clarens is one ward. We believe our people realise that the only party that will bring permanent jobs and good government with proper service delivery under the great leadership of Ntate Hlaudi Motsoeneng. “Mr 90% is the only leader that has proven to say what he means with his trademark of talking less and doing more,” the organiser added. Shabangu said his leader was truly the one who would take the people of the Free State out of the misery they were subjected to under the current administration.