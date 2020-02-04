Acsa cut corners when disqualifying car rental company in tender process - court









Picture: Succo/Pixabay Airports Company South Africa cut corners in reaching its 2017 decision to disqualify car rental company with less than 30% black ownership from operating contracts, a court has declared. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in favour of vehicle rental giant Imperial Group that Acsa acted unlawfully in adopting Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) that essentially excluded companies with less than 30% black ownership. In this contentious tender advert, Acsa had invited bids for renting out of 71 car rental kiosks and parking bays at nine airports across the country. The contracts would run for 10 years. Acsa believed this would advance transformation in the car rental sector. But Imperial, the company that had operated at Acsa’s airports for more than 30 years, last year dragged the state entity to the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg and won.

Judge Phillip Coppin’s July 2018 ruling on Acsa’s transformation criteria was set aside.

The judge said there was no explanation at all for how Acsa came to decide on its pre-qualification criteria.

Acsa approached the SCA in a bid to have Judge Coppin’s ruling overturned.

It suffered another loss at the Bloemfontein-based SCA in a judgment delivered on Friday.

Judge Mahube Molemela found fatal fault in Acsa’s failure to seek consent from the Minister of Trade and Industry before adopting its 30% black ownership criteria.

The judge pointed out that the decision required permission of the minister as it was a deviation from the BBBEE codes applicable in the tourism sector.

“It is undisputed that Acsa at no stage obtained the consent of the minister to deviate from the provisions of the code,” said Judge Molemela.

She said Acsa sought to exercise power it did not have according to law.

The minister would exercise this power to bring about uniformity in a sector, Judge Molemela said.

“For each organ of state to be allowed to, without the minister’s input, design its own unique criteria that deviates from those laid down in the sector codes would render the uniformity sought to be achieved by the strategies envisaged in the BBBEE Act, nugatory.

“Moreover, that would allow organs of state to impermissibly arrogate to themselves a power that has been given to the minister,” said Judge Molemela.

She added that while it was rational to set BBBEE criteria for promoting transformation, “the choice of the specific criteria must be informed by reason”.

“Acsa could have approached the minister for purposes of obtaining his consent for exemption, deviation or the implementation of criteria that exceed those enunciated in the tourism code.

“It chose not to do so.”

Judge Molemela also ordered Acsa to pay all the lawyers' costs incurred in the matter.

These included costs of two senior counsel, Steven Budlender for Acsa and Wim Trengove for Imperial.