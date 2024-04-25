ACT wins a seat in Walter Sisulu Local Municipality

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) movement has scored its first councillor in the by-elections held in Walter Sisulu Municipality in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape. The organisation was competing with the ANC, MK Party, EFF and an independent candidate.

In the Sacred Heart voting district, the ANC won the ward by 267, followed by the independent candidate with 107, then the EFF with 53 and ACT with five votes. In Joe Slovo voting district, the party got 10 votes as well as the MK party, the EFF garnered 43, independent 36 while the ANC got a whooping 219 votes. This according to the party, this was a good indication to the movement as it gave them hope and believe that South Africans had faith in the organisation and that it needed to intensify its campaign building up to the General Elections.

Party spokesperson, Mohau Khumalo, told ‘The Star’ on Thursday that his movement only took part in ward 8, Walter Sisulu Local Municipality. As a new entrant, Khumalo said they did extremely well consider the time at which they entered the contestation. “As a new baby and an underdog, we are happy with progress made, noting that we are only 8-month-old. We believe we will break grounds and surprise many, and have a sufficient representation on National Assembly and legislatures in all provinces,” ACT spokesperson said.