ActionSA commits to working with Westbury and Eldorado Park communities to stop gang violence

Johannesburg - ActionSA says it will work with the communities of Eldorado Park and Westbury to resolve gang-related violence, which has resulted in the deaths of five people in these communities. On Monday, Gauteng ActionSA chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said the party has taken note of the upsurge in the ongoing gang and drug-related violence plaguing the communities of Eldorado Park and Westbury in the City of Johannesburg.

Over the weekend, Gauteng police reported that they had deployed extra resources, including the Anti-Gang Unit, following a shooting on Friday in Eldorado Park. ‘’I, together with ActionSA Johannesburg regional chairperson Emmah More, convey our condolences to the families of the three young men who lost their lives." ‘’As a party that is intentional about restoring the rule of law, we will tirelessly walk the journey with our citizens to end crime and violence, especially in these communities suffering at the hands of gang killings,’’ Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said the party was working on a plan to help restore law and order and end gang violence that continues to claim the lives of young people, including teenagers. Early this year, the police minister and provincial commissioner hosted a series of community meetings with members of the community in an effort to restore calm in both communities. ‘’ActionSA is currently putting together a plan to address the issues plaguing Eldorado Park and Westbury with the aim of bringing a lasting solution to positively impact the lives of the residents and bring a definitive end to the killings spanning over many years. Many imbizos have been held with little to no results. We aim to put this action plan forward in the coming weeks."

Ngobeni said the party’s recent policy conference committed itself to fighting crime and lawlessness, which has seen South Africa become one of the leading countries when it comes to violent crimes. ‘’While we start work on a workable solution, ActionSA recommends that the following urgent interventions be put in place for as long as possible. We call on the Minister of Police to immediately dispatch more resources to both of these areas and for them to be proactive by conducting stop and search operations and targeting known hot spots. All faith-based organisations as well as NGOs come together to call for calm and peace in these communities.’’ ‘’The City of Johannesburg Mayor immediately starts the implementation of proper structures of drug task teams in these communities.’’