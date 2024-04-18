ActionSA demands Free State treasury intervenes in Vrede farm project

ActionSA has called on the provincial treasury to intervene in the Vrede Integrated Farming Trust debacle which has failed to live up to its expectations, and improve the lives of beneficiaries. The party’s Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane said the call for the province’s treasury’s intervention was crucial, as the project was clearly never intended to benefit Vrede’s community, but only to enrich the infamous Gupta family.

She said that despite the Zondo Commission’s recommendations, the provincial department had failed to implement any such recommendations, brazenly defying the commission. The candidate said although the farm was currently being operated by a committee appointed by the department, this had been done without consulting the beneficiaries, leading to them submitting a petition to the department for the removal of the committee, all of which fell on deaf ears. “This was after the bogus handing over ceremony held on January 14, 2022. Thus far, no legal documentation certifies them as the 51% owners of the trust.

“One of their core functions is to promote accountability and transparency through a substantive reflection of financial activities within the province, as well as ensure effective compliance with prevailing financial norms and standards. It is for this reason that ActionSA is requesting their intervention,” Kopane said. According to Kopane, the beneficiaries said there was no transparency in the trust’s operations; that sales of cattle were approved without their consent; and they were in the dark regarding the trust’s financial standing due to the fact that they did not receive banking statements. She further stated they did not receive quarterly financial reports that details the financial status of the shareholders’ funds, with no monthly meetings, with beneficiaries not allowed to visit sites, no dividends paid out, and millions not accounted for.