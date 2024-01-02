ActionSA members protest against EFF ward councillor accused of theft

An EFF ward councillor from Polokwane has appeared in court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of illegal explosives. It is alleged that the councillor is one of the seven individuals who were arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a SAPS Stock Theft Unit office and stealing weapons with 400 rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects, who have since been remanded in custody, appeared before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 2. Their bail hearing was postponed to Friday, January 12. It is alleged that an insider within the police unit helped the suspects execute their mission.

IOL reported last week that, according to community members, one of the arrested men is an EFF ward councillor. This has also been confirmed by ActionSA in the province, with the councillor said to be Jacob Seshoka, a former provincial deputy secretary of the EFF. In a statement, the SAPS spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, confirmed the arrests and recovery of the stolen items. Mashaba said the seven suspects, aged between 34 and 70, were apprehended in different locations around Seshego and Moletji, outside Polokwane.

This took place after the police raided several properties in Seshego. They recovered and seized three motor vehicles (two sedans and an SUV) as part of the ongoing investigations. “Preliminary information revealed that one of the suspects was being sought in connection with cases of murder and robberies committed around Polokwane, and a warrant of arrest was issued on a case of murder in which he failed to appear in court,” Mashaba said. The arrests, made between December 28 and 29, followed a two-week intelligence operation across several areas in Limpopo. It is alleged that the suspects broke into the SAPS Stock Theft Unit office on December 14.

Mashaba said an internal investigation was under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the negligence that led to the firearms being stolen. Yesterday, members of ActionSA, led by regional chairperson and premier candidate, Kgoshi Letsira Phaahla, protested outside Seshego Magistrate’s Court over the alleged involvement of the EFF ward 11 councillor, identified as Jacob Seshoka, in the matter. Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, ActionSA regional spokesperson Malebo Kobe confirmed the protest by members of the party, saying its supporters would not be led by a thief, and called for Seshoka to step down.

“Our communities cannot be led by criminals masquerading as leaders. Enough is enough. We are happy that the accused was remanded in custody pending his bail application set to be heard on Friday, January 12,” Kobe said. Phaahla, who led the protest of ActionSA members carrying placards calling for Seshoka’s immediate removal, said the five accused were implicated in the matter. “We have just come out of the court room and the five accused were charged with multiple possession of rifles, explosives and and ammunition, which clearly means that these people might be the ones that are involved in the heists around the country.