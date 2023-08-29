ActionSA slams DA over no confidence motion

Johannesburg - Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of Al Jama-ah has survived another motion of no confidence against him. Yesterday, ActionSA slammed the DA for its failure to support a motion of no confidence against the mayor that was supposed to be tabled on Thursday this week.

However, ActionSA decided to withdraw the motion after the DA said it was not willing to discuss coalition agreements that involved the Patriotic Alliance (PA). It is reported that meetings have been held to try to iron out issues between leaders of ActionSA, the IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), the PA and the DA. ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont blamed the DA’s unwillingness to negotiate as the primary reason the motion would probably not go ahead.

The motion was seen as the first test for the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa in its mission to keep the ANC and EFF out of government. The DA, ActionSA, FF+, IFP and three other parties signed a deal two weeks ago that ironed out a plan to co-govern in 2024 and keep the ANC and the EFF from power if the ANC dips below 50% in the polls. Beaumont said the DA had gone back on its commitment to do everything possible to keep the ANC from ascending to power next year.

“The DA proposed an amendment to the motion and instead supported a move to dissolve the municipal council. Such an amendment would require a two-thirds majority, and this demonstrates that this move is not sincere. Allowing the motion to be heard and defeated would be allowing further damage to the Multi-Party Charter, which we should not allow,” Beaumont said. He said that the DA’s refusal to engage the PA to secure the simple majority needed for a motion of no confidence had complicated matters. “It is a political sleight of hand to distract from the obvious fact that the DA’s actions will directly result in the continuation of ANC and EFF governance in Joburg,” ActionSA’s caucus leader in Joburg said. “Without the DA’s support, the motion cannot succeed, and continuing with it would only serve to damage the image of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.

ActionSA and our partners in the IFP, FF+, ACDP, and UIM will use the time afforded by the temporary withdrawal to engage the DA and assist them in looking beyond their narrow interests in the Western Cape. “ActionSA remains committed to the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa and its commitment to provide a coherent alternative to the ANC. We remain deeply concerned for the residents of Joburg, who continue to suffer under an actual (not theoretical) ANC and EFF government. “To these residents and those observing from elsewhere in the country, ActionSA affirms its unwavering commitment to removing the ANC from government and recognises parties like the FF+, IFP, ACDP and others who demonstrate this commitment.”

The DA said instead of supporting the motion to remove Gwamanda, it would rather bring forward a motion proposing that council be dissolved and fresh elections held. The DA’s caucus leader in the city, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said: “The DA has put on the table a real solution, following the withdrawal of the motion of no confidence. We will press ahead with introducing a motion to completely dissolve the Joburg city council. We will request that this motion be served before council on November 2, which marks exactly two years since the 2021 local government elections.” Gwamanda was elected mayor earlier this year to replace fellow Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad.