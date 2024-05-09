ActionSA unveils final Gauteng election poster

With only three weeks remaining until the national elections, the political landscape in Gauteng is heating up. The poster, featuring the concise yet powerful slogan, “Let Action Lead”, signifies a crucial juncture in the party’s campaign approach, aiming to establish itself as a strong alternative to Gauteng's entrenched political figures. ActionSA’s premier candidate for Gauteng, Funzi Ngobeni, on Monday said that the main idea of ActionSA’s message was to create a coalition government in Gauteng that is different from the usual leadership of established political parties.

“By supporting ActionSA to lead this coalition, the party wants to change things and bring in a new way of governing that’s all about new ideas and getting things done well. “In 2021, ActionSA also emerged as the fourth biggest political party in Gauteng, despite only contesting in three municipalities in this province, and is set to build on those results in the upcoming elections. It is therefore possible to have an ActionSA-led coalition government in Gauteng. “We will continue the work we have done in governing Tshwane and Johannesburg. We have fought corruption, made sure places like Hammanskraal get water, improved public transportation and stopped politicians from getting excessive benefits.”

Ngobeni added that the party will always prioritise the needs of South Africans and will make sure the law is followed, hire local workers like cleaners and security guards directly and finish infrastructure projects properly. “Under ActionSA, there won’t be any security forces named after individuals like AmaPanyaza. Instead, public officials will serve everyone in South Africa, no matter who they voted for. We won’t waste taxpayer money, especially during tough times like the Covid-19 pandemic. Whistle-blowers who expose corruption will be protected and praised, not scared off.” Ngobeni added that ActionSA’s last Gauteng election poster shows that a coalition led by them was possible. But to make it happen, voters need to take action. They need to vote out the ruling party and choose ActionSA because only by taking action can we fix South Africa.