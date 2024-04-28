ActionSA welcomes brand strategist to team #FixSA

ACTIONSA is pulling out all the stops to ensure the defeat of the governing ANC and to “fix” and get South Africa back on to a path of prosperity, by taking on board of Moeng. Moeng, a renowned communications and brand strategist, is the latest of the country’s brightest minds to join the political party’s ‘Fix South Africa’ team, as the country heads to the national and provincial polls in 32 days’ time.

According to party leader, Herman Mashaba, Moeng, who will be leading the party’s International Relations, Moeng had spent considerable time in Europe teaching at a business school. He has experience in tourism marketing and has lectured at the University of Cape Town, the Geneva-based European Union Business School, and Paris-based Hautes Etudes Internationales et Politiques (HEIP). Mashaba said Moeng had also become a well-known political commentator in South Africa, contributing immensely to the public discourse on various platforms and publications.

“He has now returned to the country to be part of our campaign to defeat the ANC and fix South Africa just in time. Moeng is one of many respected South Africans who have joined ActionSA in recent months to take action and put South Africa back on the path of prosperity, after many years during which the country has been hollowed out by the unpatriotic governing party. “Having paid the price for his vocal critique of the rot that continues to define our political establishment, Moeng stands as a testament to the patriotism we want to bring into government. Despite facing intimidation and professional blacklisting, his passion and determination to fix South Africa have never faltered,” Mashaba said. The ActionSA president added that Moeng’s return to the country to actively participate in the party’s campaign underlined that the party was picking up momentum to restore South Africa to a path of prosperity.