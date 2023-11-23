ActionSA welcomes suspension of Kopanong mayor for threatening resident at his home

While the SACP has slammed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s order to have embattled Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele suspended for attacking a Jagersfontein resident over pothole comments this week, ActionSA in the province has welcomed the mayor’s suspension. This week, Mbalula ordered the suspension of the “bully” Kopanong Local Municipality mayor after he was caught on camera intimidating a resident who complained of potholes in Jagersfontein, in the Free State.

Tseletsele, who has been recalled by the ANC pending a disciplinary process, was filmed confronting a family in their private residence this week after the resident complained on social media over potholes in August. On Wednesday, SACP provincial secretary Bhekie Stofile said the party disagreed with its alliance partner’s stance in suspending a young mayor without due processes being followed. “Whilst the SACP respects the ANC’s right to undertake its internal processes, the SACP in the province respectfully disagrees with the passing of judgment and sanction without a hearing that must solicit and process full facts and developments on the matter,” Stofile said.

He added that this matter should have been handled through internal processes to protect the young mayor who had erred in public. “As the SACP, we are of the view that an immediate recall and suspension of membership as a first reaction and without first granting a hearing is rather grossly harsh, pre-emptive and conditions the outcome of a hearing. “We understand that Comrade Tseletsele has since voluntarily returned to the community member and, based on the facts around the verbal altercation, both have apologised to each other, and he went further to apologise openly for his actions,” he said.

However, ActionSA provincial secretary Patricia Kopane said the party welcomed the mayor’s suspension. “ActionSA welcomes the move to temporarily suspend Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele for allegedly insulting a civilian for complaining on social media about potholes in Jagersfontein,” she said. Kopane said Tseletsele’s suspension did not take away from the criminal processes that should be laid against him as his behaviour was uncalled for.