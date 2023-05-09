Actress Thuli P withdraws assault charges against DJ Maphorisa

Johannesburg - After claiming she had been physically assaulted by her partner, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, affectionately known as DJ Maphorisa, renowned actress and DJ Thuli P has withdrawn the assault case. Thulisile ‘’Thuli P’’ Phongolo, who initially denied being in a relationship with Maphorisa on social media, showed up at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday and confirmed the withdrawal of the assault case against her lover.

Maphorisa was locked up overnight at the Sandton police station and has been granted R4 000 bail with stern instructions not to contact Phongolo. The hearing has been remanded to June 14. It was also stated that he should adhere to the instructions until the withdrawal statement was examined.

According to reports, Phongolo alleged that they were involved in a heated argument and Maphorisa responded aggressively and started slapping her in the face. In a statement shared by a weekly paper, Phongolo detailed the events and how she was physically attacked. ‘’He held me, took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck.’’

It was further alleged that the former Generations: The Legacy actress sustained bruises on her neck, chest, arms and right cheek. Despite Thuli P openly denying that she was dating DJ Maphorisa last year, it was believed they had been in an on-and-off relationship for two years. Last year, several videos of the renowned DJs surfaced, with many of their fans suspecting that they were in a relationship.