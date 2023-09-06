Addressing suicidality in young people

Johannesburg - To mark Suicide Awareness Day on September 10, Keready, a movement dedicated to youth health, is stepping up to shine a light on the crucial subject. To ensure that young people in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape have access to the health services needed, they have 10 young doctors, along with a team of 96 nurses supported by communicators, drivers and mobilisers.

Dr James Menyah-Artivor, a young Keready doctor, speaks about suicide, pointing out that it is a pressing health concern that knows no bounds. “Suicidality is a pressing health concern that can affect individuals from diverse backgrounds, irrespective of culture, gender, or economic status. Sadly, young people are particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges,” he said. Through unconventional marketing campaigns such as TikTok challenges, podcasts, WhatsApp messages and their 46 mobile health units, Keready provides practical tips and self-care strategies to help young individuals manage their health.

This assists in managing their emotions and reducing stress and anxiety. They also share information about mental health services, support hotlines, and online support communities that offer local assistance. With this, the project recognises that self-care and emotional well-being play a crucial role in preventing suicide.

“We invite the community, media and all caring individuals to join suicide prevention efforts, especially on this significant day. Together, we can break the silence and create a culture of understanding, compassion and resilience among young people,” said Dr Asanda Shabalala. As part of Keready, 46 mobile health clinics have also been set up to offer health checks and screen and test for a variety of conditions, such as sexually transmitted infections, high blood pressure, diabetes and HIV. These units are also available for young people to ask questions they have about their health and bodies, including questions relating to their mental health.