Africa Day: EFF calls on all Africans to unite in the pursuit of economic liberation

Johannesburg – The EFF joined the continent in commemorating Africa Day today. The party said Africa Day serves as a powerful reminder of the shared heritage and the common aspirations that bind people together as Africans, as African leaders such as Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Emperor Haile Selassie, and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, among others, formed the Organisation of African Unity in 1963 in Addis Ababa.

"It is a day to reflect on our progress, confront our challenges, and renew our commitment to building a more equitable and prosperous Africa for present and future generations," said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. The EFF said it remained resolute in its pursuit of economic empowerment for all Africans. "Our struggle is rooted in the principles of social justice, equality and the right of every African to access the wealth and resources of our land. We stand firm against exploitation, imperialism, and economic subjugation, and we are unwavering in our determination to reclaim our economic sovereignty.

"On this Africa Day, we call on all Africans to unite in the pursuit of economic liberation. Together, we must reject the neo-colonial forces that continue to undermine our progress and perpetuate inequality. We urge governments across the continent to prioritise the needs of their people, implement progressive economic policies, and foster an environment that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development," Thambo said. He said that the party commends the leadership of Tanzania for finally lifting the ban and restrictions on opposition parties and allowing them to exercise their freedoms again. "We also note the growth of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in leading the discourse on economic growth in Africa and developing worthwhile trade partnerships among African countries," he said.

However, EFF said it is not yet Uhuru for the continent, as they note with agony the continued oppression of LGBTQ+ people in Uganda under proposed monstrous laws and the revival of war in the Sudan by military and paramilitary forces. "As a pan-Africanist movement, the EFF reaffirms its commitment to the emancipation of all marginalised Africans. We, therefore, stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who are fighting against oppression, exploitation, and injustice and remind them of Mwalimu Nyerere’s words: "Freedom is not something that one person can bestow on another as a gift. They claim it as their own, and no one can keep it from them. "We therefore recognise that our liberation is intertwined, and we will continue to collaborate with progressive movements, organisations, and governments to advance the interests of the African people," Thambo said.