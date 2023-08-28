Africa Health 2023 to place focus on nursing

Johannesburg – Health-care professionals and decision-makers from across Africa are set to gather in Johannesburg for a conference on “Our Nurses, Our Future: Preparing the Next Generation of Leaders”. The Africa Health 2023 event will look into the evolving role of nurses in health-care delivery. According to the spokesperson for the event, Dr Bandile Hadebe, nurses constitute an indispensable cadre of health-care providers whose impact on essential health services is irrefutable.

"Yet, the health-care system grapples with the challenge of a shortage of nurses," said Hadebe. He said that in Africa, there was an acknowledgement that there was a need to step up education programmes so that more nurses could enter the health system while, equally, recognising the need for better systemic support for nurses and more sustainable working conditions. “The conference will address these issues, focusing on empowering future generations with the right education, professional development, and leadership training,” said Hadebe.

He said the event would highlight the role of nurses in shaping the future of health care in South Africa. “Nurses are pivotal to the health-care system and are being recognised increasingly for their ability to adapt to technological changes, make complex clinical decisions, and drive the health-care industry forward. “This year's Nursing Conference will not only address the need for greater support for nurses in South Africa but will also celebrate the profession's strides in gender inclusivity and its critical role in advancing the health-care sector,” Hadebe said.

“The conference will offer a platform to learn about the way forward for nursing education and professional development, identify key policy developments and updates around the nursing profession in South Africa, and gain insights into key opportunities for future nurses and the evolution of the profession.” Conference chairperson Dr Sharon Vasuthevan, education executive at Life Healthcare Johannesburg, together with other members of the scientific committee, will guide these discussions. The event will be attended by heads of nursing, nurse managers, nurses, and nurse educators. The conference is part of the broader Africa Health 2023 event, running from October 17 – 19 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.