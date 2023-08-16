African designers on global platforms

Johannesburg - Pan-African designers will fly their nations flags high as they showcase at the Milan and Paris fashion weeks next month. Fashion Week Studio Inc announced that designers will showcase at the Milan fashion week studio show on September 23 and 24, 2023, and at the Paris fashion week studio show on September 27 and 28, 2023.

According to Fashion Week Studio Inc, every February, March, and September, they create a runway show platform for international designers from around the world to showcase in front of the biggest fashion editors, buyers, curators, writers, and experts using top luxury venues in New York City, Milan, and Paris. ‘’They hold a reputation for luxury and excellence through their legendary, historical, and lavish venues. Their commitment to quality, professionalism, and effective service is what defines them,’’ the studio said. Nathanaelle Hottois Galetlole, the creator and show director of Fashion Week Studio Inc., said that they showcase African designers each year to promote their luxury status alongside that of foreign businesses.

Local designers, including Quiteria Atelier & George, Sonwabile Ndamase from Vukani Fashion, and Madiba Shirts, had previously been featured on the show. This season, they are collaborating with household names such as South African hip-hop creative Don Design, Ghanaian co-owner and creative director Sumaiya Dzietror, South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Nigerian designer Chidinma Obairi, and South African rapper and hip-hop fashion creative Khuli Chana. Design recently launched a capsule collection under his streetwear fashion label Monday.To.Monday., where he reinvented a brand-new line and moved beyond his counter-culture roots to express himself as a designer.

Dzietror, the co-owner and creative director of Accra-based fashion house Pistis Ghana, and her husband and co-founder Kabutey Dzietror are currently leading the rapidly expanding African fashion market while making significant progress on the global markets. Mlotshwa’s Essie Apparel, which launched in 2019, introduces vivid tones and shamelessly unorthodox designs for both men and women, upending conventional preconceptions about what winter colours and clothing should look like. Obairi has been well established in the fashion industry since 2012, and she pointed out that ‘’the collection brings couture techniques ready to wear, creating timeless pieces’’.