Mbau was a guest on Thursday at the Joburg Film Festival being held in Sandton. The event, which runs until Sunday, celebrates film-makers from South Africa and beyond.
“African stories are not being told enough. We’re slowly becoming comfortable with the tone of our voices and confident in our craft and history as a nation. We’re not there yet. We can do more,” she said.
The festival began early this week and Mbau said it was a great place to meet like-minded people, have a meaningful conversation and network.
The festival, which is now in its third year, was born out of the desire to create an independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories, but showcases and rewards the continent’s and international excellence in film.