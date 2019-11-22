African stories are not being told enough in films - Khanyi Mbau









Actress Khanyi Mbau and her brother Lasizwe. Actress Khanyi Mbau believes that more African stories needed to be told through visual and live arts to avoid stagnation and to improve the craft of film-making. Mbau was a guest on Thursday at the Joburg Film Festival being held in Sandton. The event, which runs until Sunday, celebrates film-makers from South Africa and beyond. “African stories are not being told enough. We’re slowly becoming comfortable with the tone of our voices and confident in our craft and history as a nation. We’re not there yet. We can do more,” she said. The festival began early this week and Mbau said it was a great place to meet like-minded people, have a meaningful conversation and network. The festival, which is now in its third year, was born out of the desire to create an independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories, but showcases and rewards the continent’s and international excellence in film.

The festival is also used as a market that brings together content buyers, independent producers and distributors.

It provides an opportunity for like-minded entertainment and media players to connect and share experiences about current best practice trends in film.

The key objective of the festival is to curate, elevate and celebrate a strengthened local and African film and entertainment industry, that recognises talented works and their creators.

This year’s event also marks the establishment and launch of the festival’s film club.

Mbau said that she loved the idea behind the festival, and that it was beautiful to see films get such a big platform.

The festival programme features 60 curated productions from over 16 countries which are being screened at 10 venues across Johannesburg.

The programme includes outdoor screenings.

