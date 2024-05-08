African Youth Report says SA youth adamant on voting, showing concern over job scarcity

The Ichikowitz Family Foundation announced results on youth voter intentions from its latest “African Youth Survey’s Special Report” on South Africa, reporting that a good number of young people are registered to vote for change in government.

The Ichikowitz Family Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that believes Africa’s potential can be unlocked through education, respect for human rights, a better understanding of Africa’s dynamic history and the conservation of its rich biodiversity. The African Youth Survey commemorates the country’s 30-year democracy anniversary following the end of a gruesome era of apartheid and serves to provide the government, society and stakeholders with insight into the aspirations and perspectives of Africa’s young people. As South Africans get ready to mark their “X” on the ballot papers, the report on Monday revealed 63% of young people are registered voters, 69% believed their votes pose a unanimous voice for a positive change in government and 35% remain undecided.

As of April, Statistics South Africa reported similar numbers to the African Youth Survey that out of 28 million registered voters, less than a million young people between the ages of 18 to 19 are on the voters’ roll. Meanwhile, 4.44 million young people between 20 to 29 accounted for the total registrations. Furthermore, the report mentioned young people’s extreme concern for youth unemployment rounds up to 83%, whereas concern for corruption stood at 86% and gender-based violence fell behind with 81% – hence, most young people are determined to vote for a new government. The report further stated that 77% of young people are extremely dissatisfied with the current government in creating sustainable jobs, of which, 78% said it is difficult to find a job.