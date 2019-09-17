AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - AfriForum’s Ernst Roets did not break any law when he tweeted a picture of the apartheid flag hours after the Equality Court had ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech This was the ruling of the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday when dismissing the application by the Nelson Mandela Foundation that Roets was in contempt of court by tweeting the image.

Roets, AfriForum deputy CEO, had tweeted the picture of the apartheid flag a few weeks ago just hours after the Equality Court had ruled that gratuitous display of the flag amounted to hate speech

In his tweet, Roets posted the image of the flag with the caption “Did I just commit hate speech?” of which the Foundation accused him of being in contempt of court.

In his defense, Roets argued that he and AfriForum could not be held in contempt of court because the hate speech order was not granted to them specifically.

He also claimed that he tweeted the picture not as an AfriForum representative, but in his personal capacity and for academic purposes.

He further added that the tweet was in line with the provision that the display of the flag must be for artistic, academic or journalistic purpose.

The court then found Roets not in contempt of court for his tweet and the case was dismissed.

According to News24, Judge Colin Lamont said, while he was of the view that Roets may in due course be held to have breached the provisions of the Equality Court Act, he was not in contempt of court.

"This in my view is precisely why the order does not contain a directive prohibiting the display of the flag. There is no order ad factum praestandum," he said.

The Star



