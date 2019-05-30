Angelo Agrizzi.

The SA Human Rights Commission has teamed up with two Bosasa executives in a bid to pressure the company’s former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to offer a R200000 settlement for his alleged use of the k-word. Buang Jones, SAHRC manager in Gauteng, confirmed on Wednesday that there were two executives from Bosasa who were willing to testify in support of the commission’s application at the Equality Court, sitting in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

He added that they did not rule out the possibility of asking Agrizzi to pay more money.

“It will be part of the settlement discussions, it will be a proposal from our side. We may even ask for more, I’m sure he (Agrizzi) would want to show remorse. We cannot rule out that we may even ask for more, given that he has shown interest in resolving this matter,” Jones told The Star.

In a recording submitted as evidence at the state capture inquiry earlier this year, Agrizzi could be heard using the k-word in reference to black Bosasa directors. This led to the SAHRC approaching the court, accusing Agrizzi of hate speech and racism.

Agrizzi made his first court appearance on Wednesday, with both parties sitting in a pre-trial conference with the magistrate.

“He (magistrate) asked if we had discussed possible settlement of this matter. We briefly engaged and agreed that there is an option of settling the matter out of court,” said Jones.

The settlement discussions are expected to start next month before the next court sitting.

“We hope to reach an amicable settlement which will be in the public interest and send a message that we can no longer tolerate detestable conduct such as this,” added Jones.

Agrizzi’s attorney, Daniel Witz, said they would consider settling for a fine and some diversity training for his client. “Potentially another aspect would be for both parties to donate to charity, rather than giving penalties to each other,” said Witz.

Witz also stressed that Agrizzi had apologised profusely to South Africans for using such an offensive word during the State Capture Commission.

“In terms of legal proceedings, any apology will be discussed during settlements or in court,” Witz said.