AKA bags multiple awards at the SAMA#29

Multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes posthumously bagged several awards at the annual 29th South Africa Music Awards (Samas), serving as a poignant reminder that exceptional talent was lost in the entertainment industry. November marks nine months since Forbes was gunned down in Durban with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in the presence of their friends outside Wish restaurant.

AKA scored the hotly contested Male Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C, and his album, Mass Country, scooped the Best Engineered Album for Robin Kohl & Itu. Tony ans Lynn Forbes. Picture: Supplied In her acceptance speech, an emotional Lynn Forbes, mother of AKA, said: “This occasion is so special; it is a full-circle moment for us. In 2021, Kiernan won Best Male Artist at the Samas, and to stand here tonight to accept this award in his absence is just the most incredible honour. Thank you, South Africa; thank you, Africa; and thank you, Megacy.” SABC1 channel head Ofentse Thinane said they wanted to give a special mention to everyone who has ever contributed to the music.

In May, AKA was also honoured at the Metro FM Awards, something that became a reality to many of his fans: they will not anticipate Forbes walking onto the giant stage to perform or thank them for their support again. It was also a sombre reminder that this was his final opportunity to vote after releasing his chart-topping album, Mass Country. The star won four awards, including Best Collaboration Song for his song with Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade), as well as Hip-hop Artist, Best Male Art, and Artist of the Year.