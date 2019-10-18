Alex pastor bust for allegedly raping maiden after reed dance









Maidens during the reed dance. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A devasted mother has broken her silence on how a 67-year-old relative raped her 18-year-old daughter shortly after the maiden returned from a reed dance. The suspected sex pest made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was out on bail. The heartbroken mother said the elderly man pounced on her daughter while she was away on a church trip. “He volunteered to take care of my daughter while I was away because he usually does and at the time we fully trusted him,” she said. The mother also added that she trusted the relative, especially because he is a priest at her church in Alexandra township.

“When I heard what he did to my daughter, I was upset because this is someone I did not think would violate my daughter, especially because he is well aware that my daughter is a reed dancer,” she said.

The mother also added that the incident negatively impacted on her daughter because it happened at a time when she was preparing for her matric exams.

“She is no longer herself and is having a difficult time dealing with people, especially people from the community as they know about the incident.

“My daughter had to go live somewhere else after the incident because it traumatised he,” she said.

The 67-year-old relative made his third appearance in court but the case was postponed to December as further investigations were being conducted.

The accused was also ordered to stop contacting the family or his bail would be revoked and he would be remanded in custody.

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, deputy chairperson of the Cheryl Zondi foundation, attended the court hearing to show her support.

“Our interest as the foundation is based on the fact that firstly he violated a young girl and he went against her wish of staying a virgin once a maiden decides to preserve herself until she feels ready, no one has a right to take that away from her and especially in that manner,” Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.

ANC Women’s League member Nthabiseng Mhlongo was also present during the accused’s court appearance.

“The accused and I lived in the same yard in Alexandra.

“I was really disgusted and shocked when I heard what he did to the young girl, especially because he is a relative and knows she is preserving herself.

“I am also in the process of drawing up a petition to take him back to prison because such people do not deserve to see the light of day,” Mhlongo said.

Sphiwe Mhlongo, a representative from the City of Joburg Induna, said that he wanted justice for the girl because no girl deserved to lose her womanhood to rape.

The Star