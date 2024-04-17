All systems go for Gospel psalmist’s live DVD recording

It is all systems go for Limpopo-born gospel artist, songwriter and music producer Takie (Aubrey Takalani) Ndou. He is preparing for his live recording, “The Glory”, which will be recorded at the Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on Saturday.

The talented singer says he looks forward to enthralling the capacity crowd with new anointed music, following a virtual show and recording of his previous offering, “The Great Revival”, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. He says the album was aimed at spiritual revival among his music fans. “The album intended to bring a great revival to the country and people around the world during the unprecedented times and beyond, with the songs of revival such as ‘Imvula iyeta’, ‘Ndi Vhone Ndila’, ‘Ngiyavuma’, ‘Who Am I’ and many more,” he says.

Known for his countless hits, among them, “Una Ndavha”, “Babe Ngisite” and “Imvula Iyeta”, Ndou says The Big Top Arena, which is a 5 000-seater, brings the best in him and, therefore, was the ideal venue for the live recording. “I am very scared, nervous but also excited at the same time as this has always been my dream to do a show at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena. With the venue of 5 000 capacity, my prayer to God is that these are not my people but God’s people. So, I am trusting in God to help me reach those 5 000 people to come and support me,” he says. The upcoming recording will see Ndou, whose gospel carer has spanned 14 years, deliver new material to his fans. It includes more than 20 new songs to add to his countless other remarkable songs of anointing.

“I have written 21 new songs for the album and still working with the same band I’ve been using for the past 14 years. I enjoy writing songs that heal souls, give hope and encourage people, especially when they are facing challenges,” he adds. Among many of his collaborators are gospel greats such as Benjamin Dube, Rofhiwa Manyaga and Tsiko Mal. “There are features to be expected like my long-time friend, Rofhiwa Manyaga; my spiritual father and mentor, Rev Benjamin Dube; two artists from Tanzania; one artist from Swaziland, and because I always like giving opportunity or platform to upcoming artists, there is an artist that am mentoring from Venda, by the name of Tsiko Mal, who I’ll also be featuring.