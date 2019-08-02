File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death in De Deur on Thursday morning. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the 32-year-old Constable from De Deur Crime Prevention was stabbed to death while in the line of duty.

Dlamini said members of the De Deur Crime Prevention were tracing alleged drug dealers at the Weilers Farm (Majasana) and upon searching the area spotted two suspects.

The suspects fled in different directions.

“One member followed one suspect and they ended up at a shack. During a confrontation, the member was stabbed and the suspect took his service pistol,” Dlamini added.

Dlamini further added that the other two members who were following behind heard a gunshot and immediately ran towards the direction where the shot came from and saw a suspect carrying a firearm.

Brigadier Vishunu Naidoo said police member shot towards the suspect and he fell.

“He was found with the bloodied knife, suspected to have been the one used to take the life of the deceased member,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo added that the deceased Constable’s service pistol was recovered and the suspect was apprehended.

The National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

“I am sincerely saddened by the senseless killing of this young member. He had just started his career in the service with a lot of passion and energy hence he pursued a dangerous suspect without any hesitation. He died a hero,” Sitole said.

Sitole also instructed the province to ensure that the family of the deceased is afforded the support they need during their time of mourning and beyond.

The second suspect is still at large. The apprehended suspect was expected to appear in court on a charge of murder soon.

The Star