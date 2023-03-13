Alleged Limpopo bogus college owner who fled to Nigeria has been arrested

Johannesburg - A 54-year-old woman from Makhado, Limpopo, has been arrested for several cases of fraud and theft by false pretences after being on the run since 2017, even ending up in Nigeria. According to a police statement, she allegedly defrauded a lot of unsuspecting job seekers and people aspiring to acquire nursing qualifications.

"The suspect allegedly ran bogus nursing colleges and fraudulently registered unsuspecting students under the pretext that they were to acquire diplomas in nursing." "The victims were also assured of employment across the province upon completion of their studies. The suspect's fraudulent dealings were unmasked when it was eventually discovered that the colleges were not authentic," read the statement. SAPS says that the students opened cases of fraud and theft under false pretences against the woman in Polokwane, Morebeng, Thohoyandou, Waterval, and other places in the Gauteng province.

The woman managed to evade arrest after she fled to Nigeria. "The breakthrough was made on Saturday, March 10, 2023, when detectives from Makhado received information about the wanted suspect returning to South Africa from Nigeria and that she would be arriving at OR Tambo International Airport at midday. The members pounced on her soon after she arrived at 12:00 at the airport," added the statement. The suspect is expected to appear in Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court today.

Police investigations are continuing. In January, Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Blade Nzimande warned prospective students about bogus colleges. He said that these institutions lure and mislead future students into believing that these colleges offer qualifications that are recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).