Alleged M1 highway robbers arrested by JMPD

Members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department from the Tactical Response Unit (JMPD TRU) have reportedly acted swiftly to arrest alleged M1 highway robbers following a string of robberies of motorists in peak-hour traffic on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday evening, barely 18 hours after the incident, the MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, confirmed the arrest of the alleged M1 highway robbers.

The arrest of the group of men, said to be illegal miners, came after an order from national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola for the maximum mobilisation of resources along Gauteng highways and other strategic locations during peak-hour traffic. According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the group of armed illegal miners was arrested by members of the JMPD TRU following a brief gun battle. “Eight male suspects were arrested, with one of them sustaining serious injuries following an exchange of fire with members of the JMPD TRU unit at Main Reef Road and Shamrock Street, Primrose, Germiston,” Fihla said.

“Responding to the alleged robbery of motorists by armed individuals on the Crown interchange at the M1 in Johannesburg this morning and with the pursuit of combating the scourge of illegal mining activities, officers followed up on a complaint of illegal miners at the intersection of Main Reef Road and Shamrock Street. Crawling traffic on the M1 North highway in Johannesburg. File Picture: Dumisani Dube Independent Newspapers “As the officers arrived at the given location, they saw two groups of males shooting at each other. When the group noticed the officers, they started shooting at them and the officers returned fire. Amid the gunfire, one of them fell on the ground and back-up was called,” Xolani Fihla said in a statement. Fihla added that Gauteng EMS attended to the suspect who was taken to Germiston Hospital for further treatment.

“All the suspects consisting South African and Lesotho nationals were arrested and detained at the Primrose SAPS and charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal mining,” he said. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms after a group of criminals allegedly robbed unsuspecting motorists. Reports indicate that these men went from car to car robbing occupants of their belongings, resulting in injury to some motorists and car crashes as drivers tried to evade the robbers.