THREE suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the JMPD’s K9 unit, the Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, SAPS and Tracker. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested three suspects believed to be members of the notorious ‘Rolex Gang’ in Fourways. The Rolex Gang is known for targeting individuals wearing Rolex watches and subsequently robbing them. This infamous gang largely operates in the northern suburb.

It is alleged that the suspects were arrested on Sunday following a joint operation by the JMPD’s K9 unit, the Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, SAPS and Tracker, a car tracking company.

A task team was set up and activated after information was received that the gang would commit crime in Sandton on Sunday.

According to reports, JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said law enforcement officers were strategically deployed to keep an eye on the alleged suspects.

The Rolex Gang is known for targeting individuals wearing Rolex watches and subsequently robbing them. This infamous gang largely operates in the northern suburb.

Minnaar said the three suspects who were driving in a Golf 6 GTi with a fake number plate and a Renault Sandero were spotted in Sandton, allegedly scouting for possible victims.

He added that the suspects later made their way to the Pineslopes Shopping Centre in Fourways, where they seemed to have spotted a victim.

It is alleged that after the gang spotted the victim, both vehicles left the shopping centre and closely followed the victim’s vehicle to William Nicol Drive.

Minnaar said both vehicles were stopped and while arresting the suspects, police confiscated firearms and ammunition, gloves, cell phones and fake number plates.

In September 2018, a man was robbed off his Rolex watch at the entrance of Waterfall Estate, where he lives.

It was alleged that during the incident the victim was about to enter the estate when he was accosted by men who drove in a Mercedes Benz before he was robbed of his watch.

It was later believed that the incident was one of the ‘follow-home’ robberies, where a victim is spotted and then followed to their home where he will be robbed.

In another incident in January, another motorist was robbed off his Rolex while he stopped at the robot in Sandton.

During the robbery, two suspects approached the motorist and helped themselves to the man’s Rolex watch as well as a bag that belonged to his passenger.

The Star