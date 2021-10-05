Alleged Tshegofatso Pule murder mastermind faces festive season behind bars

Ntuthuko Shoba, the former JSE analyst accused of masterminding his pregnant girlfriend’s brutal murder, is bracing himself for a festive season behind bars. It now looked certain that Shoba will continue awaiting his anticipated murder trial from prison. Three of his bail attempts were denied.

He has been in custody since his arrest in February in connection to the heinous killing of Tshegofatso Pule, his pregnant girlfriend. The 28-year-old was found hanging by a tree in a secluded area in Roodepoort last year. Shoba’s trial was due to kick off yesterday at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, but this did not happen. Instead, his counsel, Norman Makhubela, brought a postponement application.

Makhubela informed Acting Judge William Karam that challenges around consulting fruitfully with Shoba forced him to ask for postponement. Covid-19 protocols in prison made it difficult to consult with Shoba, Makhubela said. “The consultation environment is such that it doesn’t do justice to privacy.” He said they use an intercom to communicate with Shoba, “and around us there are people that are still consulting”.

“Sometimes the intercom jumps from one cubicle to another. There are documents that we need to share with our client,” Makhubela said. Shoba was arrested after Muzikayise Malephane, a man initially nabbed for Pule’s killing, entered into a plea bargain with the State. As part of the plea bargain, 31-year-old Malephane confessed that he killed Pule. He said Shoba paid him R70 000 to kill the eight-months pregnant woman.

Due to the plea bargain, he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars. His confession effectively saved him from being handed a life imprisonment sentence. In anticipation of Shoba’s trial, Pule’s relatives and members of the public packed the court gallery yesterday. The State did not oppose the postponement application. Prosecutor Faghre Mohamed said the trial would have to be moved to the term starting in January.

“For the record, the State was in a position to proceed during this term. However, Mr Makhubela is not available,” he told the court. Judge Karam ruled to postpone the trial. He explained that though Pule’s family needed closure, Shoba’s lawyer could not be compelled to proceed if he was not ready.

“The court understands that the family of the victim in this matter requires closure. But those rights or those desires are part of a process of justice,” he said. “There also needs to be justice insofar as the accused is concerned, who is innocent until proven guilty by the judicial system.” Judge Karam postponed the case to January 17, 2022. “Counsel for the defence as well as the instructing attorney have informed the court that this date is suitable and that they will hold themselves available for a period of three weeks for the conclusion of this trial.