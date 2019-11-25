Kabza De Small's name has become synonymous with the popular beats of Amapiano.
The hit music genre has taken over the country with more artists releasing music right on time for the festive season.
"I feel proud to be one of the people that pioneered that genre for it to reach commercial value," said Kabza.
He added: "It's reception from South Africans has been mind blowing and I aim to continue flying the Amapiano flag high for a long time."
Kabza De Small's beats will be on high rotation when he performs with DJ Maphorisa at the Corona Sunsets Festival on December 7.
The festival is known for it's 'magical and melodic' lineups that take people on a musical journey that follows the sun from midday and uphigh, to sunset when it dips below the skyline.