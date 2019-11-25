Amapiano beats to rock Corona Sunsets Festival









DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small Kabza De Small's name has become synonymous with the popular beats of Amapiano. The hit music genre has taken over the country with more artists releasing music right on time for the festive season. "I feel proud to be one of the people that pioneered that genre for it to reach commercial value," said Kabza. He added: "It's reception from South Africans has been mind blowing and I aim to continue flying the Amapiano flag high for a long time." Kabza De Small's beats will be on high rotation when he performs with DJ Maphorisa at the Corona Sunsets Festival on December 7.

The festival is known for it's 'magical and melodic' lineups that take people on a musical journey that follows the sun from midday and uphigh, to sunset when it dips below the skyline.

For those planning to attend, Kabza says they can expect a 'high energy, exclusive set that will have them dancing from start to finish.

"The Corona Sunsets Festival represents the culture of house and that’s what has made me be who I am today. I'm really excited to perform as it will be my first time there."

DJ Maphorisa, who has flown the SA flag high with his music the last few years said it was amazing just how the country has supported him

"I didn't expect the audience reaction to the music, the Amapiano wave has really taken my career to the next level and its all because of the fans. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart."

The two will be performing their hot tracks at Corona Sunsets. The last festival took place in Durban in September.

While DJ Maphorisa is no stranger to the big festival having performed there before, he appreciated how it catered for a niche market.

"It's a market I wouldn’t necessarily play for on an odd weekend. It represents pushing culture shift, and that’s really cool, as that’s what I am about, pushing the game forward and collaborations."

The lineup for the event, taking place at The Ground in Muldersdrift, includes international headliners, Grammy award nominated Fisher and Nora En Pure, as well as Prince Kaybee, Kyle Watson, Shimza and Goodluck.

The two will be supported by local legends that includes a mix of all music genres.

Euphonik, Bantwanas, Lemon & Herb, Kususa, Jazzi Disciples, Ryan Murgatroyd & Kostakis, Themba, Kidfonque and more.