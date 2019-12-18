Ramaila started learning the art of music while growing up in Orlando West, Soweto, while in Grade 10 at Kennistry Music Records.
“Music is everything to me. It comes from the heart and every beat I produce has a way of touching other people’s hearts,” he said.
The 20-year-old released his first track featuring Kammu Dee Dwa Ngamabomu as well as Suka Emabozeni featuring Tumilemang last year.
“He met Miano this year and they came together to work on Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Kamma Dee and Miano which has had massive airplay and five million streams making them go double platinum.