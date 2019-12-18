AmaPiano trio hits double platinum with popular 'Uber' song









Sicelo Sikhosana (Miano), Tumelo Ramaila (Semi Tee), Kamogelo Duma (Kammu Dee) are the guys behind the Labantwana Ama Uber hit single that has reached double platinum. Supplied Johannesburg - What a year it has been for the trio which brought one of the biggest songs this year. The Labantwana Ama Uber trio, Sicelo Sikhosana (Miano), Tumelo Ramaila (Semi Tee), Kamogelo Duma (Kammu Dee) have reached double platinum with their hit. Ramaila started learning the art of music while growing up in Orlando West, Soweto, while in Grade 10 at Kennistry Music Records. “Music is everything to me. It comes from the heart and every beat I produce has a way of touching other people’s hearts,” he said. The 20-year-old released his first track featuring Kammu Dee Dwa Ngamabomu as well as Suka Emabozeni featuring Tumilemang last year. “He met Miano this year and they came together to work on Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Kamma Dee and Miano which has had massive airplay and five million streams making them go double platinum.

The producer spoke to The Star about the success of Amapiano and their hit music:

The Star (TS): When did your love for music begin?

Tumelo Ramaila (TR): When I was 17-years-old (2016). That’s when I started to take my music career serious. I was young but I knew what I wanted.

TS: How would you sum up your year in a sentence?

TR: This year was a wonderful year for us because God gave us what we have always prayed for.

TS: When did you start making beats for the amapiano genre?

TR: I started making amapiano beats four years ago in December of 2015.

TS: How do you feel about the way amapiano has taken over the country?

TR: I feel blessed because the sound is unique and it has different elements. It is a new age genre that allows us to experiment with different beats.

TS: You guys recently hit double platinum, what do you owe your success to?

TR: Yes we went double platinum. I owe my success a lot of things and going platinum was my mission that we managed to accomplish and I still need to accomplish more.

In fact, we want to hit five times platinum on my album or EP and reach 23,5 million streams on one song. The dream is also to have my own record label.

TS: What are your plans for next year?

TR: My plan is to drop an EP that consist of 12 tracks or more. Enough music to get the people going throughout the year.

The Star