Amatyma International Men’s Day to celebrate men from all walks of life

Thato “TT” Mbha, a well-known real estate mogul and businessman, shares thrilling details about the second annual Amatyma International Men’s Day, a wellness network that celebrates men. Following the resounding success of the first two occasions last year, Mbha said they look forward to hosting men from all walks of life on each of the two days from November 18 at 02 Palm Boulevard Gateway uMhlanga Ridge, and November 19 at 3166 Shinkhova Street, Meadowlands West Zone 10, Soweto, 1852.

He explained the significance of the event, revealing that it is a wellness network that seeks to address the wellness of men in an open manner, focusing on three wellness pillars: physical, mental, and financial wellness. Mbha added that men are known to be hard nuts to crack, a species that bottles everything up because society has labelled sensitive men as weak. This men-only event aims to unpack thought-provoking conversations with men openly sharing their day-to-day experiences.

He further explained that with this concept, he wanted to create something for men by men, where men must dress up, look good, and feel good about themselves. “When I was conceptualising this event, I really wanted to create a safe platform for men to talk. Men don’t talk, and as a result, a lot of things are left unsaid. There are so many events for women on Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, but when it comes to Men’s Day, there are few events that cater to men,” said Mbha. “And they must be amongst other men who are going to inspire them, whether the inspiration comes physically from how well they look in a suit or mentally from sharing some of their journeys and experiences with other men.

“This event is to pat men on the back to say, We want to pamper you today. We want you to think about yourself first. Look after yourself so that you can be a better father, a better husband, a better lover, and a better partner.” Asked if the event will tackle the subject of gender-based violence, he said it is one of the subjects that are essential to confront. He pointed out that the platform has enabled a considerable number of men to open up about their life ordeals.