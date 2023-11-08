Amatyma: Nhlanhla Lux highlights the importance of providing spaces for men to express themselves

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, a well-known political activist, discusses the necessity of creating platforms for men from all walks of life to come together, express themselves, and open up about their experiences. Dlamini has been named as one of the speakers at the highly anticipated Amatyma International Men’s Day, setting the tone for the crucial subjects that will be discussed.

“It is very important to have this conversation because, in the absence of conversation, disaster is invited all the time. And if there is no communication, we have a problem because a small thing can manifest itself as a big problem simply because there was no communication. So it is important for us to create platforms for expression, communication, and discussion because out of that dialogue come solutions,” he said. Giving a preview of some of the topics attendees can expect, he emphasises that this will be an interesting and educational wellness event with a focus on men’s financial, emotional, and physical wellness. “It’s all about wellness, how to handle the household these days, and your role as a man these days because things have shifted a bit. It is to just ensure that men understand their responsibility. Men have a platform to express themselves and learn. Because it is not easy to learn as a man, when Amatyma created a platform for men to come together to express themselves and learn from programmes, it was very important, and that is the order of the day.

“We need to create these platforms and teach government that this is the direction that works, and it's not that government doesn’t work, but they do what they can, and when we do what we can, And with the less we have done, we have produced and yielded these types of results and made it a government thing so that we can reach out to more men. We are not the government, but we all take the responsibility to ensure that we do the best we can,” said Dlamini. Abdul Khoza, Mzwandile Ngubeni, Siphesihle Vazi, Eric Macheru, Simphiwe Majola and William Lehong will be among those in attendance. Lindiwe Zulu, the Minister of Social Development, is a notable addition to the line-up, as is Taz Singh, a well-known life coach and medium who will also be present to discuss mental health and provide readings.