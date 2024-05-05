American DJ takes over SA with residency at posh eatery

American DJ and artist, DJ Icon, is ready to take over South Africa with a limited residency performance at the posh Just Badela restaurant in Midrand this coming week. The Mississippi-born DJ will become a prominent figure between Thursdays and Mondays at the Midrand establishment until after the elections on May 29.

DJ Icon, real name, James Bennet, said he was looking forward to performing for his Soweto fans as the next house music DJ at the one of the Joburg’s elite food establishment. “It is really is awesome that South Africa is a great country that attracts people from the different parts of the world,” the DJ said. DJ Icon said he decided to leave his country of birth to follow his passion and chose South Africa to be his next stop because the “people and the food there are just great”.

He said after visiting South Africa more than five times, he fell in love with the country and decided to move here permanently to pursue his passion to become one of the top DJs Mzansi has to offer. Even though he is a qualified dentist, he has always been a music fan. “I used to listen to my dad’s jazz, funk, and soul records and was there when hip hop became popular. I loved hip hop and was into it and only later got introduced to house music in the military and college,” he added.