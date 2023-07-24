An enraged mob torches houses belonging to a family accused of witchcraft

Johannesburg - A family had to witness their homes burn to ashes after an angry mob went rampant and torched them, accusing the family of witchcraft in Mudimeli Village in Limpopo. According to the reports, police were alerted by the local chief about community members who had gathered at his place and lodged complaints about a certain family that was accused of practising witchcraft.

The mob claimed that the chief had not been taking steps against the mother and son accused. Explaining the events that transpired, the police said the raging mob proceeded to the woman’s home and allegedly demanded to search the house for the muthi. The group then set the house alight and thereafter went to the woman’s son in the same neighbourhood and torched his house as well.

“When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled the scene. Both houses were completely burnt with all the property inside. “The total estimated damage is R200 000. There were no injuries sustained during the incident. “Police have opened two counts of arson, and the victims and their families have been accommodated at the local Police Station Victim Empowerment service, where they are receiving the necessary assistance, including counselling.”

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe denounced the actions taken by the community that saw people lose their homes. “We will never allow this unruly behaviour by people who make baseless accusations and take the law into their own hands. The team assigned to track down the suspects responsible must work around the clock to ensure their immediate arrest so that they face the consequences of their actions. Community members must come forward with information to assist police in their investigation.” The police are expected to make a breakthrough soon in terms of apprehending the suspects.