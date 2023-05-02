ANC and coalition partners still fractured over who should become Joburg’s mayor

Johannesburg - The election of Johannesburg’s new mayor could be delayed as the ANC-led coalition grapples with divisions within its ranks as to who should become the mayor. The Star understands that even on the morning of the election of the new mayor, the ANC and its coalition partners were still divided. The divisions stem from the preferred candidate for Joburg’s top position.

Even though the minority parties led the revolt against the DA-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg, soon after obtaining victory and ushering in the ANC into the governing seat, they became divided on who should lead the city. The divisions started when Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad became mayor, and they still persist after his resignation. Three candidates from the minorities raised their hands; these include Colleen Makhubele and Margret Arnolds. The ANC itself in the region was divided, with a faction aligned to Loyiso Masuku against the appointment of Dada Morero as a mayoral candidate. Morero’s faction had threatened to boycott the election of the new mayor should Morero not be nominated as the preferred candidate. Morero is the ANC regional chairperson for Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, The Star understands that there was broad support in the ANC for Al-Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda to become the next mayor, but some in the ANC coalition felt that he was not a strong enough candidate. Some in the minority parties had accused the ANC of not giving the minorities the power to choose from their ranks the correct candidate for mayor. Meanwhile, it was not clear if the opposition side, led by the DA, would throw their votes behind Mpho Phalatese or Funzi Ngobeni from ActionSA.