ANC back in power in Johannesburg, Dada Morero elected mayor

Morero was elected on Friday after midday following the booting out of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse with 139 votes.

Morero was elected regional chairperson this year and was next in line to become ANC mayor of the City following the death of Mpho Moerane, but was thwarted by a multi-party coalition which took control of the City.

The DA tried to get the court to stop today’s council meeting from going ahead but the matter was kicked out of the South Gauteng High court.

Earlier in the morning, Phalatse told the media that the council meeting was illegal and a waste of time.