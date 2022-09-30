Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 30, 2022

ANC back in power in Johannesburg, Dada Morero elected mayor

Morero was elected on Friday after midday following the booting out of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse with 139 votes. Picture: Itumeleng Mafisa/ANA

Published 32m ago

ANC Greater Johannesburg leader, Dada Morero, has been elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor.

Morero was elected on Friday after midday following the booting out of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse with 139 votes.

Morero was elected regional chairperson this year and was next in line to become ANC mayor of the City following the death of Mpho Moerane, but was thwarted by a multi-party coalition which took control of the City.

The DA tried to get the court to stop today’s council meeting from going ahead but the matter was kicked out of the South Gauteng High court.

Earlier in the morning, Phalatse told the media that the council meeting was illegal and a waste of time.

But during the meeting Makhubele wasted no time in getting to the business of the day which was removal of Mayor Phalatse.

The DA tried to disrupt council with points of order and other tactics while the IFP said it was staying away from the voting because of the manner in which councillors were behaving.

There were tensions in council with some members of the legislature shouting and insulting each other.

