ANC candidate list comprises more women and youth

The ANC candidate list handed to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by the governing party on Friday comprises more women and the youth. This was announced by the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, yesterday during a press briefing addressing their candidate list that has been hogging headlines recently.

Mbalula announced that 53% of those might go to Parliament if the ANC wins the May 29 elections. He also confirmed that 40% of the people on the list are the youth, while the rigorous selection criteria included qualifications and experience. However, the list ignored assertions that those implicated in the state capture report were going to be left out, including six names of senior ANC members who were fingered.

“The new additions to our lists bring with them experiences in civil society, business and traditional leadership, which will only enrich how we govern and represent people over the coming five years. “The ANC lists also deliberately bring in candidates from all national groups. More than half of our candidates, 53%, are women. And 40% are young people, traditional leaders, persons with disability and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. Mbalula stated the criteria the candidates must meet, saying that they all have to have post-matric qualifications, being ANC members in good standing, and having no criminal record.

“These candidates were selected through a rigorous, democratic, participatory and transparent process that lasted over eight months, overseen by an independent ANC Electoral Committee chaired by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe.” Mbalula further defended the candidate list, saying the party had not let anyone “off the hook”. “We have implemented strict criteria to ensure the integrity and credibility of our candidates,” he said.

“Of the persons named in the State Capture Commission Report, only 20 are current or former NEC (national executive committee) members and/or public representatives. Of these, only six appear on the ANC 2024 candidate lists,” he said. “Based on the response of the electoral committee, the national officials compiled a report containing the names of candidates, a summary of the matters in respect of which they engaged with the integrity commission, and/or they were named in the State Capture Commission Report.” Of those implicated in the state capture report on the list are former minister Malusi Gigaba, ANC national chairperson and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla.