ANC composer of Struggle songs resigns, orders party not to use his songs

The ANC in Mpumalanga has not reacted to the resignation of its member and composer of the ANC’s “Asinavalo” anthem, Gamelihle Mbuyane, who on Wednesday tendered his immediate resignation from the party. In his letter addressed to provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu and other leaders of the party in the province currently hosting its 112th year celebrations, Mbuyane also instructed the party to stop using his songs for any party activities.

Some of his songs include “Asiwafuni Amagwala”, “Asinavalo” and “Unity Maqabane” (Phakama Ramaphosa). Mbuyane, who has not given reasons for his immediate resignation from the party, indicated that he will do so at a later stage and should there be a reason to. “It gives me great pleasure to have been a member of the ANC and even greater pride to have adequately supported with my voice.

“However, I Gamelihle Mbuyane, hereby notify you that I am resigning as a member of the ANC with immediate effect. Reasons will be forwarded at a later stage if needs be,” he said. Mbuyane has cited his rights as the author, under the Copyright Act of 1978, to refuse the party using his voice on the songs for its elections campaigns. “Kindly be informed that as per the Copyright Act which by virtue I am entitled to, of all the revolutionary songs which are sung by my voice, I thereby notify you to cease using the Struggle songs with my voice.

“I notify you to cease using the Struggle songs with my voice for campaigns. Furthermore, the other three songs which were composed and sang by me, hereby listed as ‘Asinavalo’, ‘Asiwafuni Amagwala’, ‘Unity Maqabane’ (Phakama Ramaphosa),” he said. Mbuyane appealed to the party to also discontinue playing his songs with immediate effect. “I appeal to the party to discontinue playing all the songs with my voice or written by me during campaigns as requested above with immediate effect, failing to do so will be an infringement of the Copyright Act, and it will be within my constitutional right to take legal action against such act,” he added.