ANC concerned by killing of municipal officials

The ANC has taken issue with this week’s political killings of local government officials who were shot and killed. On Monday, a Rand Water executive, identified as Teboho Joala, and the water entity’s chief shared services officer, was reportedly killed along with his bodyguard in view of learners at the Zakariyya Park Community Hall, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.

City of Joburg’s chief whip, Sithembiso Zungu, was also shot while out on an official campaign. David Mahlobo, who chairs the local government commission at the ANC NEC lekgotla, during a media briefing indicated that the ANC is concerned about the targeting of municipal officials. Mahlobo said even though at this stage it is not clear if this incident was linked to politically motivated killings, the party was saddened by what happened to these officials.

“We are sending our condolences to the Rand Water official who was shot dead on Monday. Even though at this stage, it is not clear if this is linked to water issues, we are concerned about the loss of lives where officials are being killed. We must deal with these issues, including vetting of officials and conducting lifestyle audits on them,” he said. Mahlobo added that the ANC-led government has to work with law enforcement agencies as there is a lot of organised criminality that is stopping water projects countrywide on the basis of demanding a “protection fee”. He said the commission on infrastructure development, local government and service delivery had looked at various issues affecting service delivery, particularly in local government.

“We have looked at issues of theft, vandalism, including political killings within the water sector, and we have to work with law enforcement agencies. There are interruptions that are being made whether in terms of procurement, vandalism of infrastructure, and there are a lot of organised criminality that are stopping our water projects,” he said. On Tuesday, while speaking to Newzroom Afrika, ANC provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the police were investigating the killing of two people at a Rand Water and City of Joburg back-to-school event in Zakariyya Park. Makhubela said the party will not rest until the perpetrators are apprehended.