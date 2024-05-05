ANC deploys top guns on campaign trail because it is in crisis, says analyst

WITH just over three weeks left before South Africans cast their votes, the ANC is deploying its top guns to boost its campaign. This can be seen with its recent deployment of its former party leaders and presidents.

The party has recently deployed both former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki on its campaign trails and it is expected that former deputy president David Mabuza will join the campaign this week as well. The party spokesperson and member of the National Executive Committee, Dakota Legoete, said as an organisation they were fully committed to deploying all formidable tactics at their disposal to counter opposition forces, as the elections were nearing. Legoete said: “Just like we have introduced both Kgalema and president Mbeki, and this coming week we are introducing more presidents and comrades Baleka Mbethe, David Mabuza and Mlambo Ngquka as part of campaign.

“You know all desks are out to get the ANC out of power. You know in terms of the book by memoirs of an apartheid spy, the ANC was supposed to be in power for only 20 years and we have been for 30 years and likely to be 35. “So there’s fatigue from some capital and those who supported the regime that this ANC is still there, and they are funding opposition just to get rid of the ANC. “As the ANC we can see the opposition and the opponents are advancing. We should close ranks and forget all our difference and focus on the campaign. That’s why we are bringing all our stalwarts and former leaders as the response, because we all know the ANC is under siege.”

Political analyst Andre Duvenage said the ANC was very concerned about its current position, adding that for the past two years a survey had been measuring the party’s support base as being at just under 50%. Duvenage said the ANC’s concerns had grown since the establishment of the MK Party, as that brought it to just below 40% in terms of its support base. “The ANC is now using everything they have, using former president like Mbeki and Motlanthe and using people internationally in terms of diplomatic services to organise and mobilise support for them.

“To me that is an indication that the party is in crisis, and I honestly believe that the party will get below 50%,” he said. Duvenage reiterated that the ANC was in a challenging situation, saying they needed a partner in crime. “They can either go in alliance with the MK Party, but it is currently deemed impossible. Secondly, there is a possibility of the IFP, especially if they want to control the KZN power base which is very critical in this point.