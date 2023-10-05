ANC Gauteng PEC commits itself to serving residents of the province

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said it is serious about tackling crime, poverty, unemployment, illegal immigration and other issues which continue to affect service delivery and political stability in the province.

These were some of the talking points following the Gauteng PEC meeting held on 2 October and attended by various ANC leaders in the provincial structure. On Wednesday, the party’s provincial leadership held a media briefing, on Wednesday, at the ANC Ruth First House in Johannesburg. The briefing delved on the myriad outcomes taken by the party’s provincial executive committee during a meeting held on Monday.

ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza indicated that the PEC is concerned about the employment of foreign nationals in restaurants and other establishment, saying the private sector was to blame for prioritising foreigners over South Africans in certain industries. Nciza added that the ANC needs to do something to address the high levels of unemployment in the country. “We have a private sector that is not coming to the party. We are calling upon them to start employing South Africans, and let’s agree on a quota, and we will engage - including our leaders at national.

“We must have a quota. We will start in Gauteng. We will engage on these matters, so we believe that it is time,” he said. On the issue of crime, ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the PEC has reflected on the “perilous state of crime” in the province. “The Gauteng-led government in the province has made numerous interventions in the fight against crime. One of these, has been conducting focussed crime awareness campaigns at schools. Additionally, the government has invested significant resources in building the capacity of law enforcement agencies through crime prevention wardens who aiding the maintenance of law an order in communities most affected by crime,” he said.