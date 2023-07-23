ANC has no plan to remove Pravin Gordhan, despite Mbalula’s swipe at him

Johannesburg - The ANC says it has no plan to remove Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. This comes after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula took a swipe at Gordhan, saying he should be removed should he fail to act fast on restoring the ailing state rail entity, Transnet.

On Saturday, Mbalula called on Gordhan to move faster or risk being moved during a women's league address. "The Reserve Bank says the repo rate stays as it is, and it says fix load shedding and fix the logistics of the country. It also says to move the heavy vehicles off the road and to the rail, and that is the policy of the ANC. I was once a minister myself, and now I am saying, comrade Pravin, move faster on Transnet or we will move you," said Mbalula. However, in a statement issued on Saturday, Mbalula said his comments were not aimed at the removal of Gordhan.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement that the party had no intention to remove Gordhan from his position, even though the challenges facing Eskom and other state-owned entities needed swift action to be resolved. "The present challenges facing our country, including load shedding, require bold resolution on the part of our government in our quest to improve the quality of life of all South Africans. Rail freight and logistics are essential in building a resilient economy in our country. "Admittedly, the government alone cannot succeed in rolling back all these challenges. South Africans from all walks of life have a singular and collective obligation to help the government craft a policy intervention in addressing such challenges," Bhengu-Motsiri said.