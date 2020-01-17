Lucas Ngobeni, an activist in Soshanguve, Tshwane, dragged the ANC to the North Gauteng High Court after he was mysteriously removed as its Ward 89 councillor candidate. He obtained the order against the ANC a week before the 2016 municipal elections.
Judge Natvarlal Ranchod reviewed and set aside the party's decision not to field Ngobeni as a candidate.
In a court hearing the ANC snubbed by not sending lawyers to represent it, Ngobeni argued that he was duly elected by his branch to stand as a candidate, but “much to my surprise” the ANC fielded an “unknown” Maria Skhosana.
After more than three years of finding no joy in getting the ANC to address the apparent irregularity, Ngobeni went back to the high court.