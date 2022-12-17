Johannesburg - Over 4 000 delegates from all corners of the country converged at Nasrec, Johannesburg, yesterday for the eagerly-awaited elective conference that activated economic activities for traders and vendors around the province. It is no secret that the opening of the 55th ANC National Elective Conference was encircled by issues that visibly led to a delayed programme.

The first day of the ANC’s national elective conference ended on a chaotic note, with the party only able to achieve one of the eight items which were on the agenda of the day. From a lengthy accreditation process to long lines to get into the plenary session, there were minor hiccups that many said could have been avoided. The five-day conference has already drawn a large number of traders, and accommodation establishments have received a significant financial boost.

President Cyril Ramaphosa explained that the task of the elective conference is to agree on the necessary measures to ensure that the economy recovers faster and creates more employment, while steadily improving the lives of all South Africans, particularly workers and the poor. "We must have a strong sense of purpose, fortitude, and self-belief in our movement and our people and must not be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation, or cowed by any form of pressure from whatever source." "We must meet obstacles and difficulties head-on and focus on addressing the triple challenges of eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, and eliminating unemployment,’’ Ramaphosa said.

