ANC pledges solidarity with the people of Palestine

President Cyril Ramaphosa and all the members of the ANC National Executive Committee (ANC NEC) who gathered for the three-day National Working Committee (NWC) ordinary meeting at Birchwood Hotel have pledged their solidarity with the people of Palestine. On Saturday, during the first day of the meeting, the ANC said it remains steadfast in its commitment to “advocating for enduring peace between Israel and Palestine”.

“We call for meaningful dialogue, negotiations, and a dedicated pursuit of a two-state solution,” ANC SG Fikile Mbalula said. This latest show of solidarity with the people of Palestine come just as the war has resulted in the death of more than 4 000 Palestinians, including children and women, as Israel intensifies its fight. According to media reports, Israel has ordered 1.1 million people to move to southern Gaza within 24 hours. This has raised more fears amid the bloodbath of the last seven days.

It has also been reported that as many as 300 000 Israeli troops are stationed near Gaza as they get ready for war with Hamas. Ahead of the meeting, Ramaphosa expressed his support for the Palestinian people, saying they were living under severe conditions of oppression and apartheid. “We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. As the ANC, we have always said that the only solution to the problems in the Middle East, particularly, between Israel and Palestine, is a two-state solution based on the 1967 border and approved by the world community and the United Nations,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the violations of the agreement has resulted in human rights violations which have contributed to increased tensions over the years. “The violations of the rights of the Palestinians that have manifested itself through the occupation of their land and bringing in settlers so close is something that is causing a great deal of concern and has sparked off this conflict that is now unfolding. “Atrocities are happening now, where the people in that part of the world are now being razed to the floor. Pregnant mothers are not able to give birth in a respectable manner.

“But the worst part is where the Israeli government is now saying 1.1 million people must be evacuated, having closed all the exit points,” Ramaphosa said. He called on the international community to intervene and put an end to the suffering of the people of Palestine. “To this end, we call on the international community, the United Nations and all other international organisations to ensure that peace is restored,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor called for a boycott of goods originating from Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Pandor was addressing the International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference hosted by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. She also called for a speedy resolution to the war and lamented the plight of Palestinians in the Middle East.