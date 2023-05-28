ANC promises to act against Mkhwebane extortionists

Johannesburg – ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the ruling party will not hesitate in sanctioning those alleged to have solicited a bribe from suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Speaking to the SABC on Sunday, Mbalula said he had read an article that alleges that high-ranking members of Parliament had tried to extort money from Mkhwebane to make her Section 184 inquiry “go away”.

“There will be action. Heads will roll. Definitely, because we do not play. You go wrong, and we hit you. We hit you hard. If there is anybody who has done anything that Mzilikazi is alleging would have happened in the inquiry of Mkhwebane, that person is in for a high jump. The ANC will not hesitate to act,” he said. Mbalula said he was concerned about the image of the organisation as the report implicates leaders in the party. "We are concerned about the image of the ANC, which is why we took Andre De Ruyter to the cleaners. Some gossip newspapers said we never acted, but we acted against De Ruyter. I will release a statement later today on De Ruyter. Any member of the ANC who is found on the report as reported by Mzilikazi, I can assure you. It will not take a week. We will be on top of that person," Mbalula added.

Majodina, along with former cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and the Chairperson of the Inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, were fingered as trying to exhort money from Mkhwebane. It has been reported that a case has since been opened with the police. Majodina denied any knowledge of the matter, adding that she would be suing the journalist involved.