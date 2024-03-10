ANC shows South Africans middle finger ‒ ACF

Activists and Citizens Forum spokesperson Dennis Bloem says the ANC is showing both South Africans and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his commission the middle finger. Bloem said the party was showing a total disregard of Zondo Commission’s recommendation regarding members of the ANC who were found wanting in the state capture report by nominating them to go to Parliament or provincial legislatures.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be trusted. All these years, he pretended that he was a fighter against corruption. Instead, he is showing the country his true colours. Corruption is worse under Cyril Ramaphosa. “The ANC clearly shows disrespect to the people of the country who spent more than R1 billion on a commission to investigate state capture and corruption. The commission handed over a solid report more than a year ago with findings and recommendations. “Without any shame, senior ANC leaders like Gwede Mantashe, Zizi Kodwa, David Mahlobo, Malusi Gigaba, Cedrick Frolick and many other tainted characters once again appeared on the ANC nomination parliamentary list,” he said.

Bloem said Ramaphosa was expected to implement the Zondo Commission’s recommendations. “The country can kiss the report goodbye. It will never be implemented in the ANC; corruption is a status symbol. One must be very corrupt to climb the ladder to the highest office of the ANC. Activists and Citizens Forum calls upon the voters not to vote for people who have destroyed our country, who are responsible for this crippling load shedding, Eskom is destroyed; they are responsible for this unemployment, people who are at the heart of state capture and corruption.”

Bloem was reacting to the leaked ANC candidate list at the weekend, which they submitted on Friday ahead of the 2024 elections through the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) online portal, the online nomination system. Speaking with the media soon after the leakage, party spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the list appeared to be from the IEC online candidate nomination system. Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had contacted the IEC for a possible investigation.