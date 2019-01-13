The ANC has condemned the “conduct” of kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate who arrived at the launch of the party's election manifesto uninvited and caused a stir.

Johannesburg - The ANC has condemned the “conduct” of kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate who, according to them, arrived at the launch of the party's election manifesto in Durban this weekend uninvited and caused "undue mayhem". This follows a Twitter uproar after an image of him with actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha made rounds on social media.

Is this Nomzamo Mbatha the Activist? 🙄😤😷 pic.twitter.com/1UTp0XHD3G — kgabo Shilabjwe 👑 (@kgabo_shilabjwe) January 13, 2019

Mbatha did not this take lying down and defended herself after her role as an activist against gender-based violence was questioned for posing with a “rapist and women beater”.

Mafokate is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, musician Cici Twala.

“I’m cringing with you. I was walking past, post the concert and looking for my manager when he greeted and whipped out his phone for a picture. Being polite I absent-mindedly’ obliged I’m definitely not a fan and I’m sorry I wasn’t present enough to say “F*** OFF, no thanks.” (sic) she tweeted.

The party has since apologised to Mbatha, who was the programme director at the rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We have full confidence in her activism against gender based violence. While the ANC has worked with and supported Mafokate over many years, however, reports of his alleged abusive conduct towards a female accomplice go against the values and policies of the ANC which denounce gender-based violence. The ANC is on record condemning this conduct and distanced itself from Mafokate,” said Zizi Kodwa, the ANC's acting national spokesperson.

So the ANC has released a statement on the Arthur Mofokate and Nomzamo Mbatha issue pic.twitter.com/jIrElc6RcS — Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) January 13, 2019

